South Africa: Baby Death Rate At Gqeberha Hospital Skyrockets as Staffing Crisis Deepens

The infant death rate at Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide, Gqeberha has skyrocketed since 2020 as crippling staff and equipment shortages are left unattended and mostly ignored. Yet, as shocking as the deaths are, they are nothing new, and tales like these have been crossing the desks of health MECs and health ministers for years.

Please note: This story contains descriptions of the deaths of three babies and may trigger trauma responses in some readers.

At the coalface of the system collapse, in the corridors of the Dora Nginza Hospital where the desperate and final calls for help from doctors and nurses have been ignored for three months, the bodies of three tiny babies weighing only 800g are counted as another statistic. These little fighters, who had already overcome massive odds to live, received the final death knell from a health system which in large parts of the province has been abandoned by those who can reverse the situation.

Late on Monday night the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, admitted the dire situation in the hospital's neonatal ward, adding that some babies were dying because they could not be admitted by either the intensive care or high care...