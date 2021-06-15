South Africa: Baby Death Rate At Gqeberha Hospital Skyrockets as Staffing Crisis Deepens

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The infant death rate at Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide, Gqeberha has skyrocketed since 2020 as crippling staff and equipment shortages are left unattended and mostly ignored. Yet, as shocking as the deaths are, they are nothing new, and tales like these have been crossing the desks of health MECs and health ministers for years.

Please note: This story contains descriptions of the deaths of three babies and may trigger trauma responses in some readers.

At the coalface of the system collapse, in the corridors of the Dora Nginza Hospital where the desperate and final calls for help from doctors and nurses have been ignored for three months, the bodies of three tiny babies weighing only 800g are counted as another statistic. These little fighters, who had already overcome massive odds to live, received the final death knell from a health system which in large parts of the province has been abandoned by those who can reverse the situation.

Late on Monday night the Eastern Cape MEC for Health, Nomakhosazana Meth, admitted the dire situation in the hospital's neonatal ward, adding that some babies were dying because they could not be admitted by either the intensive care or high care...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X