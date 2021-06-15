South Africa: 'South Africa Has an Opportunity to Reset Its Israel-Palestine Bias'

analysis

When it comes to Israel, there has been no space for dialogue or for balanced discussion in public spaces in South Africa. With a fragile new government formed in Israel this week, South Africa has an opportunity to reset and re-establish its influence, connections and relationships in the region.

Arthur Lenk is a former ambassador of Israel to South Africa. He studied law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (LL.B. and LL.M degrees) and is a member of the bar in Israel and New York.

Just this week, after two years of political stalemate and three indecisive elections, a new, fragile Israeli government has been formed. Among the full partners in this unity coalition with a wide representation across Israel's democracy is the Ra'am Islamist party. The government also seems to have quiet support of a number of additional Arab parties. It has an Arab minister for regional cooperation and a Druze minister in the finance ministry. Arab parliamentarians head at least two committees in the Knesset and there is a renewed awareness and appreciation of the need to improve intercommunal economic, social and security issues within Israel.

The change of government and departure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after...