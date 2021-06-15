South Africa: Silent Epidemic - Families Need to Talk About Mental Health - for the Sake of South African Youth

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thaakiera Ackerdien

While many South Africans fear the deadly effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is another epidemic that runs rampant among young South Africans -- mental illness. This epidemic strikes silently, and sufferers often don't seek help.

Young South Africans are disproportionately affected by depression and anxiety, even more so with the challenges of the lockdown and its isolating effects. While lockdown regulations have been somewhat relaxed recently, the effects still linger.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has reported a major increase in depression and anxiety, which could lead to suicidal thoughts, following the lockdown. Suicide and depression are nothing new to the youth, however. In 2017 Sadag reported the youngest-ever suicide in South Africa, that of a six-year-old boy. A 2011 study found that a quarter of grade 8-11 learners across South Africa, had experienced symptoms of depression, with one in six having thought about committing suicide or had made plans to do so.

Another study found that one in every four South African university students are depressed. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds.

Yet, few seem willing to listen. Mental illness is not...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X