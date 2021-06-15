Namibia: 'Chelsi Has Brought Hope'

WALVIS Bay mayor Trevino Forbes has urged Walvis Bay residents to stand behind the newly elected Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo.

The mayor said Shikongo, who is a Walvis Bay resident, has brought great hope to the town, especially after it was hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

"We are delighted to have a Miss Namibia coming from Walvis Bay. She has the full support of our council, especially after what Covid did to our town last year. We see her as the next Miss Universe and we should support her," he said.

Forbes urged, especially businesses, and the community to help raise funds, if there is a Miss Universe pageant this year.

The beauty queen shared her plans to serve the nation. She plans to work on various projects with the youth and has already started making plans to volunteer in projects such as recycling and food sustainability in the Erongo region.

"The youth already had a recycling initiative at Walvis Bay where they recycled plastic, glass or paper, but it has stopped. I spoke with the junior council and we are going to restart it, especially now that we are going through climate change. It is for environmental sustainability. I will also volunteer with a group in Erongo where we will focus on healthy living through food sustainability," she said.

Shikongo reminded the youth to pursue their dreams. "You might feel that because you are from Walvis Bay you cannot make it out of here and make something out of yourself. If Chelsi did it, you can do it too. Yes, we come from a country with a small population, but you can make a difference," she said.

She encouraged Namibians to read on Covid-19 vaccines and discuss with their doctors and healthcare workers to understand them, instead of listening to people with no knowledge. "If you are convinced that you are ready to take it, influence your family and friends, rather than listening to neighbours. Get the right information from professionals," she said.

In response to criticisms about the pageant and the winner, she urged Namibians to focus on helping pageant organisers to develop Namibia and represent the country internationally, and not on her dress or hair.