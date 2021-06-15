Namibia: Market Expects Repo Rate to Remain At 3,75 Percent

THERE is no need for the Bank of Namibia to change interest rates today, a poll by The Namibian found.

All the polled economists, banking executives and analysts said they expect the bank's monetary policy committee to keep the benchmark rate at 3,75%, just 250 basis points above neighbouring South Africa.

The repo rate has been at its lowest at 3,75% since last year, with the central bank saying at that level it was enough to maintain the Namibia dollar to the rand and support economic activities.

The rate was deliberately sunk to cushion stressed households and businesses from the economic fallout from Covid-19 and the accompanying trade restrictions.

Analysts expect it to remain at 3,75% for the rest of the year.

This low rate has also seen the prime rate dipping from a double digit to a mere 7,5%, making money very cheap, although the banks are not keen on lending, nor are businesses and individuals willing to take loans.

According to Eos Capital's Etuna Hango, the rates are accommodative since there is hope for an economic recovery but it would be "a little slower than we like".

Hango said he feared the recent spike in Covid-19 infections might trigger tight regulations, which could be deadly economically, especially since the "treasury is struggling and has almost run out of stimulus options".

Letshego Namibia's chief executive officer, Ester Kali, and Arysteq Asset Management's Purvance Heuer also said they expect no movement in the rate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Banking Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

South Africa's benchmark rate is at 3,5%, although there have been hints of a rise since inflation has started ticking up fast.

Local economist Salomo Hei said, as a country, "we are between a rock and a hard place because the rest of the world is on the recovery path while we are experiencing the worst of Covid-19 with a looming lockdown staring us in the face. So,we need more than an interest rate cut at this stage".

Despite the low rates, credit uptake has been low. Analysts largely blame rising unemployment and minimal business confidence for the private sector credit extension slowdown.

When Covid-19 dawned, several countries slashed their benchmark rates, hurting savers in the process. International lenders such as the International Monetary Fund has cautioned that the lower rates would be around for longer, and policymakers must weigh the pros of more stimulus today against the cons of higher financial stability risks in the future.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A