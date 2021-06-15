Namibia: Market Expects Repo Rate to Remain At 3,75 Percent

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THERE is no need for the Bank of Namibia to change interest rates today, a poll by The Namibian found.

All the polled economists, banking executives and analysts said they expect the bank's monetary policy committee to keep the benchmark rate at 3,75%, just 250 basis points above neighbouring South Africa.

The repo rate has been at its lowest at 3,75% since last year, with the central bank saying at that level it was enough to maintain the Namibia dollar to the rand and support economic activities.

The rate was deliberately sunk to cushion stressed households and businesses from the economic fallout from Covid-19 and the accompanying trade restrictions.

Analysts expect it to remain at 3,75% for the rest of the year.

This low rate has also seen the prime rate dipping from a double digit to a mere 7,5%, making money very cheap, although the banks are not keen on lending, nor are businesses and individuals willing to take loans.

According to Eos Capital's Etuna Hango, the rates are accommodative since there is hope for an economic recovery but it would be "a little slower than we like".

Hango said he feared the recent spike in Covid-19 infections might trigger tight regulations, which could be deadly economically, especially since the "treasury is struggling and has almost run out of stimulus options".

Letshego Namibia's chief executive officer, Ester Kali, and Arysteq Asset Management's Purvance Heuer also said they expect no movement in the rate.

South Africa's benchmark rate is at 3,5%, although there have been hints of a rise since inflation has started ticking up fast.

Local economist Salomo Hei said, as a country, "we are between a rock and a hard place because the rest of the world is on the recovery path while we are experiencing the worst of Covid-19 with a looming lockdown staring us in the face. So,we need more than an interest rate cut at this stage".

Despite the low rates, credit uptake has been low. Analysts largely blame rising unemployment and minimal business confidence for the private sector credit extension slowdown.

When Covid-19 dawned, several countries slashed their benchmark rates, hurting savers in the process. International lenders such as the International Monetary Fund has cautioned that the lower rates would be around for longer, and policymakers must weigh the pros of more stimulus today against the cons of higher financial stability risks in the future.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X