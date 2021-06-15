Namibia: 'She Was Killed Like an Animal'

THE family of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet believed to have been fired by a police officer in Katutura's Babylon informal settlement says they will not rest until justice is served and they are compensated for her death.

Lavinia Kagola, a mother of two, was hit by a bullet that came through the corrugated zinc shack on 1 September 2018 and was rushed to Katutura Intermediate Hospital where she died.

According to her mother, Johanna Kambwela (58), the night her daughter was killed she had left the house to make a phone call to the father of her children.

"We are not at peace, neither is my daughter's soul. All we want is justice for her. She is a human being and could not be killed like a chicken. Our lives have not been the same since we lost her," she said.

Kambwela added that Kagola was employed as a saleslady at a shop in Pioneerspark and was the family's breadwinner.

She added that life has never been the same ever since the passing of Kagola.

"I used to sell fat cakes at Windhoek Central Hospital and when the pandemic hit I was forced to work from home and it has not been profitable.

Kambwela said it has been four years now without any news regarding her daughter's death and who killed her.

"I have been fighting for justice for my daughter since 2018 as my daughter was killed like an animal," said Kambwela.

Kambwela said while Kagola was talking on the phone, police officers were conducting an operation to close shebeens in Babylon and they started shooting randomly.

The police apparently had a disagreement with the shebeen owner before they started shooting.

"Lavinia was shot in the chest by a stray bullet that passed through the corrugated zinc and we rushed her to hospital where she died.

"She left her two young children (Junior Asheela (12) and Camila Fernando (6)). My grandchildren are growing up without their mother and that is the saddest thing.

Kambwela said she wants the government to compensate her for the loss of her daughter because their lives have been miserable since her death.

According to a witness, Dennis Goaseb, he was drinking with friends at a shebeen close to the one the police were closing.

"I was standing next to Lavinia when the police started shooting while she was on a call. We dispersed and she ran behind a cuca shop.

He added that the next thing he saw was Lavinia on the ground and the police immediately drove away as soon as they noticed people shouting.

According to police spokesperson, Kauna Shikwambi, the docket on the case is with the prosecutor general, Martha Imalwa, for further directives.

"A court date is expected soon," said Shikwambi.

Recounting the events of the night, Kagola's boyfriend said he was talking to her on the phone when suddenly she stopped talking, and all he could hear were gunshots and a commotion from people.

"She was asking where I was. I came running out and saw people standing around her, just a few metres from my shack. The people were crying, and I realised that she had been shot," he said.