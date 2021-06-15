Namibia: Lgbtq+ Pride Exhibit Celebrates Love and Diversity

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is in full swing as an exciting array of queer-affirming events paint Windhoek every colour of the rainbow.

A time in which to honour the work of LGBTQ+ activists, uplift community voices and celebrate LGBTQ+ culture, the latest event on this dynamic calendar is EFANO EFANO's #LoveisLove Pride pop-up exhibition, which opened at Café Prestige last Saturday.

Celebrating the diversity and love of Namibia's queer kin, #LoveisLove featured a selection of live art performances, photography and artworks from artists such as Ericke Tjiueza (New Luxury Studios), Jonathan Solomons, Geena Visagie, Bewise Tjonga, Tanya Stroh, BIGG CL(LIT), Angelina Akawa and Johanna Swartbooi, as well as short films from the Women's Leadership Centre and the Transgender, Intersex and Androgynous Movement of Namibia (Tiamon).

"Considering that June is Pride Month, we thought it was important to have an exhibition highlighting queer artists, and the lives of the community in general as a form of resistance to the constant homophobia/transphobia and general bigotry the community has been receiving," says EFANO EFANO curator and activist, Hildegard Titus.

"Be it from conservative religious groups to the Swapo Youth League demonising the queer community and perpetuating harmful ideologies that put the community at risk. Not to mention the threat of violence and state-sanctioned homophobia that the queer community has faced from the police, the home affairs ministry, healthcare providers and so on."

Envisioned as a type of balm to the incessant hate endured by Namibian LGBTQ+ people, the exhibition also aims to acknowledge and celebrate queer artistry.

"I think people often forget what a big contribution the queer community makes to the arts and culture sector in Namibia, and on a global scale," says Titus.

"I think often we are so essentialised and hypersexualised by society that they forget there is more to being queer than sex. I think it is important to highlight the different facets of queer life: the beauty, the relationships, the challenges, the triumphs and the real-life experiences of what it means to live authentically in a world that is consistently trying to marginalise, dehumanise and silence your existence and essential human rights."

Though the struggle of protests, petitions, legislation and in court no doubt continues, #LoveisLove highlights art's potential to be activism and a tool in the fight for equal rights.

"I think activism and the fight for equality will be multifaceted, and we will have to take a lot of approaches to tackle it. But the fight can also be beautiful, and we can also share art and the beauty of what it means to be queer while taking down problematic archaic systems," says Titus.

"I hope this exhibition serves as a reminder to society that the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere, and we contribute to the richness of culture in our society," she says.

"It is also important to see our work and our talent reflected back to ourselves, because sometimes it can feel like an uphill battle having to face so much stigma. But there is also so much beauty and joy and laughter and community in being queer."

#LoveisLove opened at Café Prestige last Saturday and selected artworks remain on display.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; marthamukaiwa.com