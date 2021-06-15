Namibia: Ex-Employee Denies TV Company Fraud Scheme

A FORMER marketing manager of television company MultiChoice Namibia, her husband and a co-accused denied guilt on all charges in connection with alleged fraud involving some N$2 million in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

With her trial starting before judge Herman January nearly four years after her arrest in July 2017, Manga Nawa-Mukena (41) pleaded not guilty to 85 counts of fraud, alternatively theft, and 86 charges of forgery and uttering a forged document.

She also denied guilt on two charges of money laundering, a count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, and one charge of using a false value-added tax registration number on falsified supplier invoices presented to MultiChoice Namibia, where she was employed.

Nawa-Mukena's husband, Joseph Mukena (47), denied guilt on 85 charges of theft and one charge of money laundering.

He and a third accused, Celestino Gabriel Antonio (40), pleaded not guilty to one count of forgery and uttering a forged document, a charge of money laundering, and one count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice as well.

The state is alleging that Nawa-Mukena used her position at MultiChoice Namibia to carry out a fraudulent scheme in which she created falsified invoices reflecting the name of the weekly newspaper Kundana, which was published by New Era Publication Corporation, purporting to be for advertisements placed in the newspaper, and presented the invoices to MultiChoice for payment.

On the alleged falsified invoices, Nawa-Mukena's own bank account number was provided for payments to be made to it.

The state is claiming that from April 2014 to March 2017, MultiChoice paid a total amount of about N$2,08 million into Nawa-Mukena's bank account as a result of the falsified invoices.

She transferred some of that money to bank accounts of her husband and to other accounts in her name, and they used the money to make various purchases and make payments on their home loan, the state is alleging in its indictment.

It is further claimed that after Nawa-Mukena had been arrested, she and her husband tried to mislead MultiChoice by getting Antonio to misrepresent to the company that he had an unregistered company called KundanaNam, which had delivered marketing services to MultiChoice.

He allegedly misled MultiChoice by informing it that his company made use of Nawa-Mukena's bank account because it did not have an account of its own, and that she withdrew money which MultiChoice had paid into her account, and handed it over to him in cash.

In a plea explanation given to the court, Nawa-Mukena confirms her bank account number appeared on invoices which she says Antonio submitted to MultiChoice.

She says her account number was not on the invoices "pursuant to some fraudulent intent or act", but was there because she had provided her bank account to Antonio "to assist him".

In her plea statement, Nawa-Mukena denies that she was the author of any invoices submitted to MultiChoice.

However, she says Antonio on some occasions used her laptop to make corrections to invoices meant for MultiChoice, and for that reason her computer records show she created invoice templates in October 2015 and modified a quotation in February 2017.

She and her husband both state they did not use money paid into Nawa-Mukena's bank account as a result of invoices submitted to MultiChoice to pay for their assets, including their house in Windhoek's Auasblick area.

Antonio did not give the judge a plea explanation.

Defence lawyers Slysken Makando and Kalundu Kamwi are representing Nawa-Mukena and Mukena.

Mbanga Siyomunji is representing Antonio.

The state is being represented by Tangeni Iitula.