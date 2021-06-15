Namibia: Covid-19 Poverty Does Not Discriminate

RECENT data on global poverty indicates the 'new poor' live in urban areas, are better educated, and many have no desire to work in the agriculture sector.

This picture was vastly different before Covid-19 struck.

Those living in poverty were mainly in rural areas, and were kept afloat by agricultural activities.

These assessments were made by the World Bank Group and are contained in the '2020 Poverty and Shared Prosperity' report.

The report states that 2020 was the year that reversed past fortunes.

While global assessments have been made at a high level, Namibia is yet to assess the impact of Covid-19 on various households.

The only available assessment done was by the Namibia Statistics Agency.

Furthermore, this year's national census has been cancelled due to a lack of funding as the central government is currently prioritising pandemic-related expenditure.

The World Bank says to measure poverty effectively, it is crucial that the current crisis does not prompt governments to reduce their investment in surveys and other forms of data collection.

"Under crisis conditions, reliable poverty data are even more important for guiding response and recovery policies that will not leave vulnerable groups behind," the report reads.

It highlights that poverty reduction in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa measured against the US$3,20 and US$5,50 lines has been slower than that measured against the extreme poverty line.

This suggests that millions of people in these regions had only narrowly escaped extreme poverty before the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Bank say those who have narrowly escaped extreme poverty can easily fall back into it, and governments should push for more "inclusive growth and social protection measures targeting this population . . .".

Along with its direct cost in human lives, Covid-19 has unleashed a worldwide economic disaster of which the shock waves continue to spread, putting more lives at risk.

"Without an adequate global response, the cumulative effects of the pandemic and its economic fallout, armed conflict, and climate change will exact high human and economic costs well into the future," the World Bank says.

In Namibia, the government is in the process of implementing Harambee Prosperity Plan II, which includes more long-term goals to guide the country to inclusive growth and poverty alleviation.

The plan, however, lacks short- and medium-term interventions to fill the social and economic gaps left by Covid-19, as it targets more long-term recovery.

With the lack of recent data on the impact of Covid-19 on households policies and interventions will be politically motivated, rather than empirically guided.

The World Bank says fresh data from frontline surveys and economic simulations shows that pandemic-related job losses and deprivation worldwide are hitting already poor and vulnerable people hard.

It also partly changes the profile of global poverty by creating millions of 'newly poor' people.

The 'new poor' is due to Covid-19 and the associated global economic recession, armed conflict, and climate change.

According to the World Bank, Covid-19 is expected to have pushed some 100 million people into extreme poverty during 2020 alone.

New analysis featured in the report also indicates the convergence of poverty and flood risks - especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

This suggests the effects of the current crisis will almost certainly be felt in most countries up to 2030.

The bank says under these conditions "the goal of bringing the global absolute poverty rate to less than 3% by 2030, which was already at risk before the crisis, is now harder than ever to reach".

Not only do more people fall below the poverty line, but shared prosperity will drop sharply in nearly all economies in 2020/21.

"... the pandemic's economic burden is felt across the entire income distribution, and will drop even more if impacts are disproportionately felt by people whose incomes were already relatively low," the bank warns.

This irregular impact means the crisis is likely to exacerbate inequality within countries in the longer term, which, without pre-emptive action, may trigger large human capital losses among disadvantaged groups.

"This will make it more difficult for countries to generate inclusive growth in the future," the report reads.

Acting urgently, jointly, and at the scale of the crisis itself, "the pandemic can be halted and its economic damage countered, which will save lives and livelihoods today, and create conditions for a resilient, equitable recovery".

