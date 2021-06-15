Namibia: Wearing Our Health On Our Sleeves

WITH COVID-19 HAVING been among us for more than a year, and seeing the toll it has taken on the healthcare sector and workers, e-health could become a reality.

E-health has been suggested as a way to relieve some of the pressure the healthcare sector is facing.

Overburdened healthcare workers, hospitals and the infrastructure of the medical sector cannot sustain the Covid-19 onslaught - even with several vaccines being rolled out.

The question has very quickly become: How will people, governments, institutions and countries cope?

One solution is to start leveraging technology where possible in the healthcare space.

This need has given rise to technology called 'wearables'.

This involves e-health and the Internet of Things (IoT) meeting and proving that almost anything is possible with technology.

Wearables are electronic devices integrated into items that can be worn comfortably.

The Fitbit and Apple watch are some of the most obvious examples of this.

These wearable devices are used for tracking information on a real-time basis.

They have motion sensors, GPSes and other clever technology that monitor day-to-day activities and sync them with mobile devices or laptops.

The first question people had in the beginning was: "What is it used for and why do we need it?"

This is a question that is often raised when any new technology is introduced.

It started off with Fitbit and Apple watches monitoring how many steps we take a day and measuring our heart rates.

It soon progressed to being able to monitor how much sleep we are actually getting.

As the technology developed, we now have devices that can send a user's health information to a doctor or other healthcare professional in real time.

Imagine people with a heart condition being able to not simply monitor and check their vital signs, but to immediately be made aware of it should any type of irregular heartbeat or more severe event take place.

Health professionals can be alerted of events immediately though the device the person is wearing.

It goes much further, and although it may be a while before we see all of this wearable tech in Namibia, we all know someone with a Fitbit or a smartwatch who cannot stop declaring loudly how many steps they have taken that day.

The 10 000 steps per day have become somewhat of an obsession for many of us.

Smartwatches are fine and good and prolific in everyday society, but it goes much further: Things called biosensors are up-and-coming wearable medical devices that are radically different from wrist trackers and smartwatches.

The Philips wearable biosensor is a patch one sticks on the body and allows one to go about one's daily life, while data is being collected regarding movement, heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature.

This is a much less obtrusive way of monitoring vital signs.

It also relieves pressure on hospitals, doctors and nurses.

If wearables and e-health were integrated into the Namibian healthcare sector it could relieve the stress on patients and doctors alike, as well as unburden healthcare facilities.

It could speed up processes, make possible instant diagnostics for patients and doctors, and ultimately assist in saving lives, as well as decrease the cost of medical care and therefore medical aid in the future.

We may well and truly be wearing our health on our sleeves in the not too distant future.

Stay healthy and safe, Namibia!

* Kehad Snydewel is the managing director of Green Enterprise Solutions