Namibia: Balu's Art Goes Solo

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

AFTER joining the 061Music crew in 2018, Bradley Richter (35), better known as Balu, has something new to share: He released his first solo music project called 'The Art Of Balu Panda' recently.

Balu says the album was inspired by the different genres of music he is currently mastering.

"This album means everything to me, because it's how I portray myself as a musician. In the past I have mainly featured on other artists' projects," he says.

Balu says the album aims to motivate young people to believe they can achieve anything if they put their minds to it.

"So many people out there are boxed by stage fright or a lack of confidence. I want them to know I did the album for them. I come from a hood where I have lost a lot of homies. It is violence and drug abuse. I do this for them to uphold the beautiful memory that at least one of us made it to being something and someone. It hurts to think of them - especially because some of them are not here today to witness my work. I hope they are looking at me with a smile wherever they are," the Keetmanshoop-born artist says.

He says his music career started as a young dancer in 1999.

He was also a backup singer for the late Eclipse, Mr Makoya and Jericho.

Before he signed to 061Music he was part of the group Trowizzas.

"Trowizzas worked on an album with Eclipse which we never finished. It was so sad and painful. We just could not go on without Eclipse. His death really touched us deeply. However, we hope to soon launch the few songs we did with him in his honour," he says.

Richter says he enjoys being an artist, because he loves music and entertainment.

"My mother said I have been dancing for small crowds since I was a little boy. So I do believe this is truly my calling."

