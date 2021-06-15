Namibia: Mining Chamber Hits Back

THE Chamber of Mines of Namibia has accused the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations (CNFA) and environmental lobby group Swakopmund Matters of making misleading, scientifically unsubstantiated, and unqualified claims about marine phosphate mining.

In a press statement, the chamber referred to The Namibian's supplement on the possible coexistence of marine phosphate mining and the fishing industry published on 26 March, saying the statements attributed to the fishing industry and Swakopmund Matters in the publication cast unwarranted aspersions on the integrity of seabed mining proponents, the mining industry as a whole, and on the Namibian government.

"Currently a major socio-economic contributor to the Namibian economy, seabed mining is well established," the statement read, responding to several "inaccurate and misleading statements".

The chamber said an environmental impact assessment (EIA) done by Namibian Marine Phosphate (NMP) is publicly available, and is considered by experts in the Benguela marine system to be "one of the most extensive EIAs ever undertaken in Namibia".

It also states environmental studies have been submitted on three separate occasions for independent external review by specialists selected and appointed by the environmental commissioner.

The confederation's allegation that "it is universally accepted that the type of damage caused by seabed mining is unlikely to recover for decades, if not centuries" is wrong and misleading, the chamber said.

It referred to an independent study of the Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem in 2008 indicating the seabed does recover within a period of two to fifteen years after seabed mining.

As for the fishing industry rubbishing claims that fishing causes more seabed damage than the proposed phosphate mining projects, the chamber said publications coauthored by members of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources showed that hake-targeted bottom trawling has the greatest impact on the Benguela region continental shelf.

The chamber strongly rejected suggestions that a legal framework for seabed mining is necessary.

"The truth is that these acts are well constructed and gazetted with very stringent contractual obligations placed on the proponents," it stated.

The chamber said Swakopmund Matters' interpretation that the proposed Namibian seabed-mining projects are the same as deep-sea mining is inaccurate.

According to the chamber, mining projects in international waters fall under the jurisdiction of the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

"Unlike the proposed seabed mining in international waters, seabed mining in Namibia's national waters is an established industry that has been comprehensively regulated and studied for several decades," said the chamber.

When approached for comment, Swakopmund Matters said: "Obviously the Chamber of Mines found fault with everything that did not fit its playbook and that of NMP."

The CNF, however, said licences issued for phosphate mining off Namibia's coast falls into the category of deep-sea mining, and whether it was in Namibian or international waters was "irrelevant", because all seabed mining must be environmentally managed.

"From the start, the granting of these marine phosphate mining exploratory licences has not followed the International Seabed Authority's exploratory requirements," the confederation alleges, adding there is no specific regulatory body in Namibia for deep-sea mining.

The CNFA said comments on the EIA and verification studies were largely not publicaly satisfactory.

While acknowledging fisheries' footprint on fishing, the CNFA said this was why comprehensive mitigation of fishing impacts to the marine environment are thoroughly addressed in Namibia's Marine Resources Act.

"Equivalent regulations for non-renewable seabed resources by deep-sea mining are both inadequate and missing," the confederation maintained.

NMP is anticipating a positive ruling by the High Court soon regarding the legitimacy of its mining licence.