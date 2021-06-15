Zimbabwe: The Battlefield for Revolutionaries Is On the Streets - Artuz

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has vowed to continue speaking against poor salaries paid to teachers by the government.

Speaking during a press briefing earlier today, ARTUZ Spokesperson Claudia Machida said the union continues to work with all strategic and important allies in the realization of a pro-poor education such as students and the youths.

"Youths must remain inspired by Marxist-Leninist intellectual Joseph Stalin who said 'The battlefield for revolutionaries is on the streets," said Machida.

"This campaign seeks to raise the consciousness and popular involvement in the saving of our education that is in dire state. Way below the around 22% prescription from Dakar declaration and far below the Sub Saharan average of around 16%," he added.

Meanwhile, ARTUZ is planning a virtual protest after their scheduled demonstration slated for June 16 was disrupted by the announced new Covid-19 measures.

ARTUZ has been mobilizing its members and sister groupings to protest against poor working conditions, remuneration, incapacitation and other ills blighting the country's education sector.

ARTUZ had previously indicated that they had identified the Mbuya Nehanda statue site as the meeting point for their planned protest.

"The statue of Mbuya Nehanda was finally erected in Harare. We hope the state will allow us to visit the site and draw inspiration as we fight against modern day exploitation. Union will be deploying comrades to the site to draw inspiration as we prepare for fresh protests for USD salaries," ARTUZ said.