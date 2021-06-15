Zimbabwe: Organisation Slams Selective Application of Covid-19 Regulations

15 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has condemned the selective application of COVID-19 regulations by responsible authorities accusing the ruling ZANU PF of weaponising the pandemic in order to suppress opposition.

In its The COVID-19 Accountability Tracker, ZPP said there were incidences of clear selective enforcement of COVID-19 laws between April and May 2021, "for political expedience by the incumbent Zanu-PF."

"The COVID-19 Accountability Tracker notes with concern the deep-seated selective application of law and what is now widely termed weaponisation of COVID-19 to silence voices of conscience and human rights, defenders," the report reads.

"Perpetually incarcerated rights activists Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are facing charges of violating COVID-19 regulations in Zimbabwe while the newly appointed Vice President of the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) Passion Java has been going on tours around the country and gathering large crowds but has not once been arrested for violation of the COVID-19 guidelines."

The report also condemned the gathering for the Mbuya Nehanda statue unveiling ceremony saying, "most if not all Zanu-PF meetings disregard COVID-19 prevention and containment measures, some of the meetings and gatherings include the unveiling of the Mbuya Nehanda statue at the corner of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere on Africa day 25 May 2021 amidst a huge gathering."

