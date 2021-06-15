South Africa: Hits and Misses of the National Vaccine Roll-Out - Experts Weigh in

analysis

Government has come under the spotlight for the slow pace of South Africa's vaccine roll-out which started on 17 May 2021. Elri Voigt spoke to experts to hear what is being done right in this vaccine roll-out and where improvements are needed.

Government has been criticised for the slow pace of the country's vaccine roll-out which started on 17 May. By 9 June, about 1.1 million people had been vaccinated (including the health workers under the Sisonke research trial) and just over 2.4 million people 60 and older, had registered on the Electronic Vaccination Registration System (EVDS). By 4 June, there were 471 active vaccination sites operating across the country.

When Spotlight and GroundUp in an opinion piece questioned the slow pace and suggested ways to speed up the process, Deputy Director-General in the Department of Health, Nicholas Crisp hit back saying "it's not that simple".

Spotlight tried to cast the net a little wider and spoke to four experts about the national vaccine roll-out.

Not vaccinating fast enough

A big part of the public backlash over South Africa's vaccine roll-out has been around the slow pace.

According to Professor of Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand Francois Venter, not...