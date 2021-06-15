South Africa: Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape Continued - What Do You Do When Losing Hope Is Not an Option?

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

This is the question a nurse asks as the tears stream down her face. Too many losses have clawed and torn at the hearts of the province's state nurses and doctors, but with thousands relying on them for public healthcare, they have no option but to carry on.

While reading a multitude of reports and memorandums generated by the Eastern Cape health department, a single thought comes to mind. What is it that comes after a failed state?

In Gqeberha, public hospitals have become a place befitting a quote from the Italian poet and writer Dante Alighieri's Inferno: "Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here."

Our hospitals have become the place from which hope flees. When people need it most.

Since Maverick Citizen's last editorial on the topic, addressing the then Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, things have in fact deteriorated even further in the province that markets itself as the home of legends.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane took over Mkhize's duties this month when he was placed on special leave until the Special Investigating Unit probe into irregularities around the controversial Digital Vibes contract have been finalised.

Up to now, Mkhize and his director-general, Dr Sandile...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X