South Africa: Death and Dying in the Eastern Cape Continued - What Do You Do When Losing Hope Is Not an Option?

analysis

This is the question a nurse asks as the tears stream down her face. Too many losses have clawed and torn at the hearts of the province's state nurses and doctors, but with thousands relying on them for public healthcare, they have no option but to carry on.

While reading a multitude of reports and memorandums generated by the Eastern Cape health department, a single thought comes to mind. What is it that comes after a failed state?

In Gqeberha, public hospitals have become a place befitting a quote from the Italian poet and writer Dante Alighieri's Inferno: "Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here."

Our hospitals have become the place from which hope flees. When people need it most.

Since Maverick Citizen's last editorial on the topic, addressing the then Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, things have in fact deteriorated even further in the province that markets itself as the home of legends.

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane took over Mkhize's duties this month when he was placed on special leave until the Special Investigating Unit probe into irregularities around the controversial Digital Vibes contract have been finalised.

Up to now, Mkhize and his director-general, Dr Sandile...