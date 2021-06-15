South Africa: Ending Covid Means Ending Aids, and Ending Both Means Ending Inequality

analysis

When it comes to communicable diseases, the lesson we should take from Covid-19 is that one person is all it takes to start a devastating pandemic. Is that fact enough of a wake-up for governments to seriously tackle the social and economic determinants of health and disease?

Last week, at the opening of the tenth South African Aids Conference, Professor Salim Abdool Karim made a plenary presentation titled "HIV and Covid-19 in South Africa". It revealed how interdependent the HIV/Aids and Covid-19 pandemics are becoming.

In an overview, "SARS-CoV-2 infection in people living with HIV", Karim referred to the case of a patient whose immune system was almost entirely suppressed because of HIV and who, as a result, experienced an acute Covid-19 infection that persisted over six months. Eventually, when she was put on to a new and effective regimen of antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) her immune system rebounded and she also recovered quickly from Covid-19.

This was the good news.

The bad news was that whilst she was sick the patient had developed the three mutations in the receptor binding domain of the Beta (501Y.V2) variant and according to Abdool Karim "for all...