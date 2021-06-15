South Africa: Forget Stockholm Syndrome - We Are All Victims of Eskom Syndrome - the Parastatal Has Captured Our Speak

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pat Pillai

Circa 1961, Hendrik Verwoerd, with a patronising smirk on his face, famously proposed some classic spin: 'Our policy is... called... Apartheid. It could just as easily, and perhaps much better, be described as a policy of good neighbourliness.' Had Verwoerd's National Party had the same PR agency that Eskom has, the Anti-Apartheid Movement might have been known as the 'Anti-Good Neighbourliness Movement'. But we didn't buy the NP's bullsh*t, did we?

When we use Eskom's euphemistic technical statement "load shedding" in our everyday language, we are active agents of its spin. Our word-of-mouth endorsement of its institutional failure is probably its greatest public relations coup. Yes, Eskom has captured our speak.

It is, on many levels, a capture campaign that has been under way for decades at the highest political, governance and senior management levels.

We are all angered and frustrated -- but somehow, we all have our "load shedding" conversation daily to adapt our lives and working schedules to Eskom's incompetence. We schedule our lives around Eskom's stages of failure. The phrase "load shedding" diminishes the crisis. It co-opts us all into some national movement to rotate the load -- like good neighbours.

Surprisingly, some media platforms repeat Eskom's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X