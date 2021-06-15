South Africa: Forget Stockholm Syndrome - We Are All Victims of Eskom Syndrome - the Parastatal Has Captured Our Speak

opinion

Circa 1961, Hendrik Verwoerd, with a patronising smirk on his face, famously proposed some classic spin: 'Our policy is... called... Apartheid. It could just as easily, and perhaps much better, be described as a policy of good neighbourliness.' Had Verwoerd's National Party had the same PR agency that Eskom has, the Anti-Apartheid Movement might have been known as the 'Anti-Good Neighbourliness Movement'. But we didn't buy the NP's bullsh*t, did we?

When we use Eskom's euphemistic technical statement "load shedding" in our everyday language, we are active agents of its spin. Our word-of-mouth endorsement of its institutional failure is probably its greatest public relations coup. Yes, Eskom has captured our speak.

It is, on many levels, a capture campaign that has been under way for decades at the highest political, governance and senior management levels.

We are all angered and frustrated -- but somehow, we all have our "load shedding" conversation daily to adapt our lives and working schedules to Eskom's incompetence. We schedule our lives around Eskom's stages of failure. The phrase "load shedding" diminishes the crisis. It co-opts us all into some national movement to rotate the load -- like good neighbours.

Surprisingly, some media platforms repeat Eskom's...