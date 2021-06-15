South Africa: The Parties Are Over - to Honour the June 16 Generation We Need to Counter SA's Corrupt Political Power Structures

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

The current elected representatives, across party lines, not only fail to deliver a better South Africa for all, but are also happy to deceive and, worse still, steal from the republic and its people. The disdain with which our representatives treat the public must be halted.

South Africans continue to search for meaningful change and reform. We continue to struggle under the weight of politicians and public representatives who seem incapable and unable to do the right thing and to move South Africa forward. The slow pace of reform within the New Dawn administration of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has exacerbated this feeling of dread, despair and pessimism about our collective future. The relentless wave and fatigue of this tepid and uninspired leadership has meant that the state of South Africa's wellbeing remains fixed in a downward spiral of growing inequity, entrenched poverty and stubbornly debilitating unemployment. There was no doubt that the Ramaphosa administration inherited the immense burden of a lost decade enabled by the African National Congress as the governing party and its enablement and protection of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma in his role as the republic's president.

The consequences and costs of this lost decade continue to be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X