South Africa: The Parties Are Over - to Honour the June 16 Generation We Need to Counter SA's Corrupt Political Power Structures

opinion

The current elected representatives, across party lines, not only fail to deliver a better South Africa for all, but are also happy to deceive and, worse still, steal from the republic and its people. The disdain with which our representatives treat the public must be halted.

South Africans continue to search for meaningful change and reform. We continue to struggle under the weight of politicians and public representatives who seem incapable and unable to do the right thing and to move South Africa forward. The slow pace of reform within the New Dawn administration of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has exacerbated this feeling of dread, despair and pessimism about our collective future. The relentless wave and fatigue of this tepid and uninspired leadership has meant that the state of South Africa's wellbeing remains fixed in a downward spiral of growing inequity, entrenched poverty and stubbornly debilitating unemployment. There was no doubt that the Ramaphosa administration inherited the immense burden of a lost decade enabled by the African National Congress as the governing party and its enablement and protection of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma in his role as the republic's president.

The consequences and costs of this lost decade continue to be...