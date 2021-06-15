South Africa: The Council for Educators Needs a Heavier Hand in Dealing With the Scourge of Corporal Punishment

analysis

Corporal punishment remains an enduring issue in many schools across South Africa. As Mila Harding writes, it is time for schools to regard violence against children by teachers as a crime punishable by law.

Mila Harding is a legal researcher at SECTION27.

This Youth Day marks 45 years since the Soweto Youth Uprising. On 16 June 1976, an estimated 20,000 black student protestors in Soweto took to the streets to protest the oppressive, discriminatory education system imposed on them by the apartheid government. In response, the police killed at least 176 of the learners and injured many more. We commemorate Youth Day every year to honour the students who fought against the systemic injustice, violence, and discrimination of the education system at the time. However, this Youth Day, it is worth remembering that violence against children in South African schools has not yet ended. Corporal punishment is a crime, amounting to assault. It infringes children's rights to dignity and freedom from violence. However, corporal punishment in schools is still widely practised by educators across the country.

Part of the reason for the continued use of corporal punishment by educators in South Africa is that those responsible for ensuring that there...