South Africa: Let the Public Choose - Action SA's Mashaba Launches System Allowing Voters to Appoint Mayoral Candidates

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Herman Mashaba's Action SA will compete in its first elections on 27 October and registered voters have the chance to appoint the party's mayoral candidates. The unprecedented election within an election could help the party mobilise support and test candidates ahead of the decisive vote.

While considering whether to run as Action SA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Lincoln Machaba called party leader Herman Mashaba, the city's former mayor who is also running for the post. Mashaba encouraged him to join the race, describing it as direct democracy in action.

"I'm here to beat him," said the 30-year-old Machaba on Tuesday.

He was speaking in Sandton alongside other Action SA members vying to become the party's mayoral candidates in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni in the October 27 local government elections.

The party was launching its candidate election system, which allows registered voters to decide its mayoral candidates. Mashaba launched the party in 2020 after resigning as mayor of Johannesburg and from the DA in 2019.

Action SA chairperson Michael Beaumont described the system as an unprecedented example of direct democracy that will make candidates accountable to their communities rather than their party.

