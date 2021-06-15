South Africa: Bullying Is Deeply Entrenched in Our School Culture and Social Media 'Likes' Are a Key Driver

analysis

Between April 2019 and March 2020, police recorded nine murders and 19 attempted murders as a result of bullying in schools. In the years before that, the record was similar. Which tells us that not even a national disaster, when physical contact is forbidden by law, can curb bullying in our schools. It is deeply entrenched.

Dr Brenda Matthews is a South African educationist who gained her PhD in 2016 with her thesis "An Evaluation of a Bullying Prevention Programme - the Olweus Approach". Based on the research done towards her PhD, she has formulated a programme that articulates the prevailing state of bullying behaviour at any particular school, and then makes recommendations for intervention strategies to enhance the school's ability to provide support to pupils, teachers and parents.

In the five months from January to May 2021 (during a time of supposed compulsory physical distancing) media reports of school violence and physical bullying have continued unabated across the country.

These include a 50-year-old male Limpopo teacher raping a pupil; a Limpopo pupil, Lafuno Mavhunga, committing suicide after being bullied at school; cyberbullying outrage at a school in Gqeberha; a KwaZulu-Natal teen sentenced to a year of community service because...