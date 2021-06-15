South Africa: Bullying Is Deeply Entrenched in Our School Culture and Social Media 'Likes' Are a Key Driver

14 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brenda Matthews

Between April 2019 and March 2020, police recorded nine murders and 19 attempted murders as a result of bullying in schools. In the years before that, the record was similar. Which tells us that not even a national disaster, when physical contact is forbidden by law, can curb bullying in our schools. It is deeply entrenched.

Dr Brenda Matthews is a South African educationist who gained her PhD in 2016 with her thesis "An Evaluation of a Bullying Prevention Programme - the Olweus Approach". Based on the research done towards her PhD, she has formulated a programme that articulates the prevailing state of bullying behaviour at any particular school, and then makes recommendations for intervention strategies to enhance the school's ability to provide support to pupils, teachers and parents.

In the five months from January to May 2021 (during a time of supposed compulsory physical distancing) media reports of school violence and physical bullying have continued unabated across the country.

These include a 50-year-old male Limpopo teacher raping a pupil; a Limpopo pupil, Lafuno Mavhunga, committing suicide after being bullied at school; cyberbullying outrage at a school in Gqeberha; a KwaZulu-Natal teen sentenced to a year of community service because...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
If He Hits You, He Loves You - Zimbabwe Tackles Myths & Violence
South Africa Expels Diplomats Who Were Selling Duty-Free Alcohol

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X