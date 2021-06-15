South Africa: Police System for the Destruction of Confiscated Guns Is Leaky, Inefficient and Fuels Cape Murders

opinion

Confiscated firearms from hundreds of police stations across the country have to be transported to one central point in Pretoria. This creates challenges with the safeguarding of these weapons in terms of transportation and within a suitable time frame, as the destruction of illegal guns only occurs twice a year.

The murder rate in the Western Cape is nothing to politicise. Innocent residents die at the hands of organised criminals and gangs, worsened by the South African Police Service being in a state of free fall. It is unacceptable that communities live in fear because police resources are both inadequately allocated and managed.

Along with the general inefficient use of resources, the increase in murder and attempted murder rates in the Western Cape, as revealed again in the fourth quarter statistics, may be linked to the reckless and illegal use of firearms as well as the ineffective safeguarding of confiscated firearms and the processing of their destruction. Not much is discussed in the public space around the destruction of illegal firearms, yet it remains central to reducing the murder rate.

An investigation over the period of 2016-2018 showed that 261 children were killed or wounded by guns smuggled from the...