Nigeria: Govt Urges States to Fully Implement UN Resolutions

The Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning has stressed the need for state governments to ensure the full implementation of the various UN resolutions which are meant for the development of the country and its people.

The call was made in Bauchi yesterday, by the Assistant Director/Head, United Nations Development System Unit in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Kalu N. Kalu, at the opening of a one-day programme on, 'Women, Peace and Security in Nigeria,' held in Bauchi.

He said since 2000 when the UN Security Council passed the Resolution 1325, the Ministry has tried to see that same was domesticated in the country in order to ensure that Nigeria is moving on same page being a member of the UN.

According to him, the issue of women and girls attracts attention globally considering that they are the most vulnerable in the society as they are exposed to various forms of gender-based violence. He stressed the need for the girl child to be adequately protected.

Kalu also commended the UN Women, the Norwegian Government and other partners for the support given to the country in ensuring that various resolutions were duly implemented assuring that the Ministry will continue to support states in the implementation of the resolutions.

He urged participants at the meeting to speak out, give their progress reports and recommendations which he said will guide and help the Ministry in planning the implementation of the second phase of the programme when it eventually commences very soon.

In his opening remarks, Programme Coordinator with UN Women, Mr. Peter Mancha said already 15 states including Bauchi have keyed in to the implementation of the UN Women program and have gone ahead to launch the implementation plans.

He added that, the UN Women has been working with various partners including, Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) and International Alert in the implementation process of the programme under the support of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Mancha also said various State of Assembly across the country have collaborated in the passing of the Child Rights Act and the VAPP laws which he said when fully implemented will reduce the challenges facing women and children particularly the girl child.

The UN Women Programme Coordinator also said the 'HeforShe' program has been launched in order to ensure that men played active roles in the protection of the women urging the various implementing partners to come out with a road map for the implementation of the second phase of the programme which is expected to commence very soon.

The participants at the meeting who made presentations included Nigeria Army, Nigerian Police, NSCDC, Judiciary and partnering NGOs in the state.