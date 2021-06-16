Nigeria: APC Administration Has Failed in Kaduna - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in state led by the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has not live up to the expectations of the people.

In a statement issued yesterday, the spokesman of the PDP in the state, Abraham Catoh, said the APC administration in state has been characterised by "anti-people's policies, banditry and kidnappings for ransom."

The statement urged the state government to "change its approach to governance and give the people of the state the much anticipated dividends of democracy."

Catoh said the essence of government is to meet the basic needs of the people, alleging that in the past six years, the APC administration had subjected residents of Kaduna State to hardship.

The statement lamented the high rate of insecurity in the state occasioned by the invasion of communities, killings and abductions for ransom, adding that the state has become very insecure as a result of activities of bandits.

"It is appalling that in Kaduna State our political history in the past six years under the APC-led government is dominated by anti-people policies, militia activities, banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

"Bandits are holding sway in territories. The people are going through dehumanising experiences in their lives; the rate at which people are being killed appears as if we don't have a proactive government, but very quick in issuing empty statements provoking the bandits, a situation which has helped to worsened the situation," the PDP said.

PDP in the statement also condemned the sacking of thousands of civil servants by the state government and at the same time increasing school fees in state owned tertiary institutions.

Catoh said: "As it is now, if a section of the people is not crying over insecurity and untold hardship, they are struggling to contend with sack from their work place.

"The APC government embarked on the mass sacking of workers without paying attention to the extant civil service rule."