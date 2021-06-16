Kenya: Top Bartender to Represent Kenya in Global Competition

15 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Kelvin Thairu will be among 55 mixologists who will battle for the coveted title of World Class Bartender of the Year next month in Madrid.

The five-day event, to be held between July 4 and 8, will present opportunities for people to both watch the competition and engage with some amazing virtual and interactive experiences.

From events to trend-led panels, master classes to AR-bars, the festival has been re-designed to adapt to the realities of today's climate.

Apart from representing Kenya at the Global Finals in Madrid, Kevin will also tour the Ketel One Distillery in Holland.

On Monday, East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) hosted the top 20 finalists of the Kenyan chapter of the World Class bartenders contest to an evening dinner to celebrate Thairu.

The drink dinner party was hosted at Trademark Hotel, Nairobi, where Thairu works as a bartender.

It was a night of fun, glitz and glam with all the top 20 finalists present to receive goodie bags containing their tools of trade as well as certificates.

For 11 years now, World Class, in partnership with world's finest spirits - the Diageo Reserve Collection - has supported, trained and inspired over more than 350,000 bartenders across the globe.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

