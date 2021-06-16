Egypt: Actress Amina Khalil Named Honorary Ambassador of UNFPA

The UNPopulation Fund (UNFPA) in Egypt has named actress Amina Khalil as HonoraryAmbassador, praising her for being an advocate for women's and girls' rights, including the right to reproductive health, and extolling her impressive career and talent.

The young actress has been engaged with UNFPA over the past years, participating in different activities to amplify relevant messages to the communities. Through her work, she boldly sheds light on different topics seldom tackled in mainstream media, UNFPA said in a press release.

The announcement was made in an open-air event hosted by UNFPA Representative in Egypt Ms. Frederika Meijer and UNFPA Arab States Regional Director Dr. Luay Shabaneh on Monday14/6/2021.

The event brought together Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, General Ismail El Far, Director of the Central Administration for Training and projects, on behalf of Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, the Minister of Youth and Sports,

President of the National Council for Women Dr. Maya Morsy, along with several ambassadors and eminent leaders from civil society, private sector and the media.

The reception was also held to honor UNFPA Deputy Executive Director, Ambassador Ib Petersen, currently on his first visit to Egypt since joining the organization.

Petersen is expected to hold several high-level meetings to discuss the fund's cooperation and support to Egypt - one of UNFPA's biggest operations in the region.

"I am delighted that UNFPA engages with renowned celebrities like Amina Khalil,"

Petersen said.

"I am confident that her prestige, talent and voice will help transmit UNFPA mandateto the hearts and minds of people," the official added.

CongratulatingMs. Khalil on her announcement as Honorary Ambassador, Mashat highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between Egypt and UN agencies, adding that Egypt has made strides in the women empowerment portfolio since it hosted the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994.

"Art is away to change cultural perception and the participation of women is critical," Mashat said at the event.

On her part, Morsy also lauded the selection of Ms. Khalil as UNFPA Honorary Ambassdor.

"We're here to celebrate Egyptian women and the younger generation" she said.

On behalf of minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, General Al-Far underlined the partnership between the ministry of UNFPA, which aims at raising awareness around population issues among young people.

Through her partnership with UNFPA, Ms. Khalil is committed to empowering women and girls and shedding light on important population issues, further helping UNFPAachieve the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD)Program of Action.

"Now it is time to act for women and girls everywhere," Khalil said, adding that "bold steps to improve the lives of women, mean a better future for children and families."

"HonoraryAmbassadors are of particular importance for UNFPA engagement with the public, and having such a beloved, passionate and popular Ambassador like Amina is a great opportunity to advance the rights agenda and ensure women and girls have the choice for bodily autonomy," Shabaneh said.

UNFPA EgyptRepresentative, Ms Frederika Meijer highlighted the importance of ensuring reproductive health and gender equality.

"Guaranteeing reproductive health for all and ensuring gender equality is key to the well-being of people. Our messages have to reach communities, and using a famous actress like Amina Khalil will help. Entertainment has proven to be a useful tool to engage with people," Meijer said.

MENA