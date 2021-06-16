Mauritius: A Total of 1525 Persons Reported Missing Out of Whom 1448 Persons Were Successfully Located, Says PM

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, highlighted that according to information obtained from the Commissioner of Police, for the period 2019 to date, 1525 persons were reported missing out of whom 1448 persons were successfully located by the Police and found safe, 24 were found dead and 53 persons are still reported missing.

Prime Minister Jugnauth, was replying to a Private Notice Question (PNQ), today, in the National Assembly, Port-Louis. The PNQ pertained to the number of persons gone missing and not found in Mauritius for the year 2019 and 2020; and, since January 2021 to date, those who have gone missing and not found as per age groups and other categories, among others.

With regard to calendar year 2019, he added that 773 Mauritian citizens, excluding those lost at sea, were reported missing. Moreover, for calendar year 2020, the Prime Minister stated that 574 persons were reported missing. Whereas for the period January 2021 to date, the figure stands at 178, he further stated.

He further pointed out that the number of missing persons in the different categories (gender Male 'M' and Female 'F') stood as follows:

2019

2020

January 2021 to date

Below the age of 12

Nil

Nil

Nil

Between 12 and 18

3M

2M + 1F = 3

1M + 2F = 3

Alzheimer sufferers and mentally impaired persons

Nil

Nil

Nil

Aged and Handicapped

1M + 1F = 2

1F

2M

Others

5M + 1F = 6

16M + 1F = 17

14M + 2F = 16

TOTAL

9M + 2F = 11

18M + 3F = 21

17M + 4F = 21

With regards to the number of expatriates reported missing by their employers the Prime Minister underlined that as per information by the Passport and Immigration 2224 persons comprising 2126 males and 98 females were reported missing at date.

The Prime Minister recalled that following information obtained from the Commissioner of Police, in accordance with established procedures set out in the Police Standing Order 130, under the heading, "Missing Persons" and the Police Instructions Manual, any missing person should be reported to the nearest Police Station and Police action must start immediately.

He also informed the House that a non-citizen is not allowed to take any paid employment in Mauritius without a valid work permit under provisions of the Non-citizens (Employment Restriction) Act. The Prime Minister further highlighted that any non-citizen engaged in any gainful employment in Mauritius without a valid work permit shall commit an offence and shall be liable on conviction, to a fine of not less than 25,000 rupees but not more than 50,000 rupees and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

Likewise, he pointed out that it is an offence for any employer or any individual to employ a non-citizen without a valid work permit. Such an offence, he added, is also subject to a fine of not less than 25,000 rupees but not more than 50,000 rupees and to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

The Prime Minister moreover informed that Employers of non-citizens in Mauritius have an obligation under Section 6 of the Non-Citizens (Employment Restriction) (Work Permit) Regulations 2017 to forthwith notify the Ministry of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training and the Passport and Immigration Office where their workers (non-citizens) are missing for more than five consecutive days from their dormitories and workplaces.

In addition, Mr Jugnauth pointed out that a High-Level Committee, cochaired by the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training and the Attorney-General, was set up to analyse and propose solutions for remedying the current situation whereby many foreign workers are missing from their workplaces and working illegally in Mauritius.