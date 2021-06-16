Mauritius: A Total of 374 Police Officers Interdicted From Duty Since January 2010 to Date

15 June 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Three hundred and seventy-four Police Officers have been interdicted from duty in accordance with Regulation 28 of the Disciplined Forces Service Commission Regulations, which provides for the interdiction of members of the Disciplined Forces.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question (PQ). The PQ pertained to the number of Police Officers thereof suspended from duty, since January 2010 to date.

The Prime Minister also tabled the information regarding the reasons for the interdiction of the Police Officers by category of offence.

