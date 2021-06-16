Mauritius: Some 1,888 Cases Reported to the Cybercrime Unit, States the Prime Minister

press release

The number of cases referred to the Cybercrime Unit for investigation for the period January 2015 to 10 June 2021 is 1,888. This number includes 153 cases for the period January 2021 to 10 June 2021.

This information was given by the Prime Minister (PM), Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the number of cases referred to the Cybercrime Unit and the number of police officers attached thereto.

Prime Minster Jugnauth highlighted that the Cybercrime Unit is manned by 22 police officers as follows: One Assistant Superintendent of Police; two Inspectors of Police; two Police Sergeants; 15 Police Constables; and two Woman Police Constables. The Unit, he underscored, is under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Police IT Unit provides them with technical support in the course of their investigations.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister tabled the number of cases for the requested periods, with details indicating the number of persons arrested, prosecuted and convicted.

Mr Jugnauth informed that cases are referred to the Cybercrime Unit of the Central Criminal Investigation Division by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA), the Mauritian Cybercrime Online Reporting System (MAUCORS) / Computer Emergency Response Team of Mauritius (CERT-MU) and private individuals making complaints in Police Stations around the island. The Cybercrime Unit, he pointed out, also carries out cyber patrol through random search on social media platforms to detect offensive and undesirable posts.

The MAUCORS, underlined the PM, was set up in March 2018 and is a centralised cyber incident reporting system that connects the CERT-MU, the Cybercrime Unit of the Mauritius Police Force, the Data Protection Office and the ICTA. The types of incidents reported thereto include online harassment, online fraud and scams, identity theft, cyber bullying and sextortion, he added.