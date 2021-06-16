Uganda: Doctors Warn Against Using Weeds, Marijuana for Covid-19 Treatment

Medical experts have warned Ugandans against using weeds including marijuana to treat Covid-19 symptoms.

Many people across the country have resorted to boiling various weeds, inhaling and drinking the concoctions to boosting their immunity.

The latest in use is marijuana where videos and audios have been making rounds on social media with some people claiming its leaves can cure Covid-19.

The intake of marijuana and other unknown weeds have increased cases of intoxication in various hospitals, doctors said yesterday.

A doctor from one of a renowned hospitals in Kampala, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said they have received many cases of intoxication among patients.

The permanent secretary at Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwiine, said the population should desist from using marijuana and other weeds.

"We have not seen any research paper regarding that, therefore, we cannot recommend marijuana for the treatment of Covid-19," Dr Atwiine said.

Marijuana effect

Dr Atwiine said if this persists, intoxication and drug addicts will rise.

"They can get intoxicated with marijuana and they go into coma or get other problems. If they continue taking it, they can end up getting addicted and addiction is worse to deal with," Dr Atwiine said.

Dr Rose Byanyima, the deputy executive director at Mulago National Referral Hospital, said the public should desist from taking weeds and herbs that are not approved by the NDA.

She warned private hospitals that are prescribing Covid-19 treatment without following the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health. Majority of the patients are receiving Covid-19 medical care from their homes.

Only those that require oxygen and develop complications are admitted to hospitals. Those who have not yet tested have also resorted to taking ginger, lemon, garlic and red paper to boost their immunity.