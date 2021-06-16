Tanzania: President Samia Revokes Appointment of Morogoro DC and Ded

Mwanza — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of the Morogoro District Commissioner and the District Executive Director saying she has taken the action after petty-traders' were attacked and their properties destroyed after they refused to do business in designated areas.

President Samia announced their removal today June 15, 2021 while addressing a meeting with Youth held at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

"The other day I saw the Morogoro militia beating up the entrepreneurs they destroyed their belongings, I was very saddened with the incident, let me just say here the DC and the DED of the area's appointments have been revoked,"

"Because there were other ways how they were supposed to communucate to people their directive for the traders to move safely, I instruct the Minister of President Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) to handle this," said President Samia.

In addition, President Samia has instructed the councils in the country to target market areas that are accessible to the people to avoid a strike by traders over designated areas.

Although the names of the leaders who lost their positions were not mentioned, Morogoro district commissioner is Bakari Msulwa and DED is Sheila Lukuba.

The two are the first to lose their positions by not addressing the Machinga issue since President Samia assumed office on March 19.

On several occasions during her three-day visit to Mwanza region from June 13, President Samia has been urging the Machinga to adhere to the rules, regulations and directives of council officials regarding their areas of operation.