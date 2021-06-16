Tanzania: President Unveils Plan to Transform Small Scale Businesses

15 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

The government intends to hold discussion with entrepreneur group leaders in order to come up with a business formalization plan geared to boost tax collections.

President Samia made the statement at her face to face meeting with youth held at Nyamagana grounds in Mwanza Tuesday as she affirmed the government's commitment to address challenges facing the group including but not limited to unemployment.

The Head of State said the aim of transforming small scale businesses is to upgrade them to reflect the country's middle class economy status.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X