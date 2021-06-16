Tanzania: President Unveils Plan to Transform Small Scale Businesses

The government intends to hold discussion with entrepreneur group leaders in order to come up with a business formalization plan geared to boost tax collections.

President Samia made the statement at her face to face meeting with youth held at Nyamagana grounds in Mwanza Tuesday as she affirmed the government's commitment to address challenges facing the group including but not limited to unemployment.

The Head of State said the aim of transforming small scale businesses is to upgrade them to reflect the country's middle class economy status.