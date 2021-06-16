Tanzania: President Samia's Axe Fall On Moro DC, Ded

MARIAM President Samia Suluhu Hassan has fired the Morogoro District Commissioner, Bakari Msulwa and Morogoro District Executive Director, Sheila Lukuba for failure to supervise petty traders.

The announcement came after a video clip which went viral on various social media platforms, showing auxiliary police attacking, beating and destroying goods of the hawkers. It was alleged that the traders defied police's orders to do their business in their designated areas.

Addressing the youth in Mwanza, Tuesday, President Samia said there were several diplomatic ways to address the situation other than beating them.