Nigeria: Togolese Farmer Machetes Teen Herder in Kwara

16 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — A farmer, Kosi Salisu, has allegedly macheted a 16-year-old herder, Umaru Abdullahi, for encroaching into his farmland in Banni community, Kaiama LGA of Kwara State.

Sources in the village said the incident occurred around 8:00am when a cow from the boy's herd strayed into Salisu's farm.

He said the incident generated an altercation and the farmer, a Togolese, inflicted machete cuts on the boy's forehead and stomach.

"He left the victim in critical condition, and had to be rushed to hospital," sources said.

When contacted, the spokesman of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

According to him, the incident happened on Monday and the command swung into action to avert escalation.

"It was a case of assault. The Fulani boy who is the complainant said he was grazing beside his assailant's farm when one of his cattle strayed into it.

"In the process of trying to drive the cattle away from the farm, the suspect macheted him both on the forehead and stomach," adding that Salisu has since been admitted at the hospital for treatment.

Afolabi said the farmer had admitted to committing the offence after interrogation but claimed that he was also injured by the victim.

The NSCDC spokesman said the suspect has been released on bail while investigation is still ongoing in the matter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X