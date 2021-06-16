Nigeria: Aviation School to Cut Pilot Training Cost

16 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Zino Aviation, a pilot training firm in Nigeria, UK and the USA, has said it was committed to reducing the expenditure on training pilots in the country.

In a statement, the firm said becoming a commercial pilot has become one of the most expensive and challenging career paths in the world with an aspiring pilot requiring to pay over $60,000 to $100,000 on flight training and spending six to 18 months in flight school.

Co-Founder of the firm, Captain Zino Mario-Ghae said achieving 200-250 flight hours, passing numerous exams and when their licenses are finally obtained, might struggle to land one of the coveted airline jobs.

Captain Mario-Ghae said, "We've helped hundreds of aspiring pilots across the world but now we're predominantly engaged in targeting Nigeria, Ghana and Africa, as we seek to provide solutions to key problems faced in the Pilot training space.

"We've seen many people spend two years and over $100,000 on flight training when they could have spent six months and just $35,000 but their lack of knowledge cost them dearly.

"We are creating a future where no aspiring pilot will ever need to struggle, be confused, or alone, on their journey from the floor, to the flight deck".

