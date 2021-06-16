Nigeria: Let's Tinker With Federal Structure, Devolve Power - Fintiri

Asaba — Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has called for a review of the federal structure to give more power to states to address the challenges bedevilling the country.

Inaugurating the 220-bed Asaba Specialist Hospital, Tuesday, Fintiri commended Governor Okowa for demonstrating great leadership leading to the transformation of the state.

"At this time that our nation is at a crossroad, we need to rethink our federalism. No doubt, we have concerns and agitations, but none is insurmountable if we can have the right leadership with the courage to tinker the structural federalism to do just a little at devolving more powers to the states.

"I am convinced that the centre is holding on to so many responsibilities that can best be handled by the states. What I am saying, in essence, is that there is a need for constitutional review to devolve more powers and resources to the states.

"When we move the powers, let us also move the resources that the federal government controls to the states, so that we can see real development in place," he said.

In his remarks, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa called on the federal government to fully operationalise the National Health Act to curb the high rate of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.