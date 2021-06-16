Cameroon: Fallen Achidi Achu - Traditional Rulers Pay Tribute

He was variously described as a peace crusader, humanist, servant to all, supporter of traditional authorities and tireless labourer for the unity of Cameroon.

In prelude to the burial of the late former Prime Minister, Vice President of the Senate and politician, Simon Achidi Achu who died in the United States of America on May 4, 2021, traditional rulers from across the national territory, on June 13, 2021 paid tributes to him. This was at his Yaounde residence ahead of the arrival of his corps from the USA on June 30, 2021 and the final burial in his native Santa in the North West Region on July 3, 2021.

During the highly animated ceremony by traditional dances such as Nfu, Samba, Juju dance and Mbangelum all from the North West Region, representatives of traditional rulers presented the legacy of the fallen Simon Achidi Achu with the overriding words being love, generosity, respect for traditional authorities, preacher of peace, a servant to all, father of the fatherless and a crusader for the unity of Cameroon. The Coordinator of the tribute paying ceremony, Senator Fon Chafah Isaac said the calibre of traditional rulers and people present at the event attested to the fact that he was a great national figure. Talking about his legacy which has to be maintained he said, "Whenever you have the opportunity to do good, do it." He further described Achidi Achu as a father to the fatherless.

Similar eulogies came from Fon Teche who spoke on behalf of the Widikum ethnic group from which the fallen Achidi Achu came, the Vice President of the Senate, Nfon Tabetando, traditional ruler from the South West Region, President of the House of Chiefs in the North West Regional Assembly, Fon Yakum Kelvin, Chief Desiré Effa from the South Region and Chief Tsala Guy Ndjomo from the Centre Region.

In response to words of comfort and support from the traditional rulers, the wife of late Simon Achidi Achu, Judith Yah Sunday Achidi, thanked them all. She expressed gratitude to the Head of State, President Paul Biya for enabling the medical evacuation of her husband 15 years ago that permitted him to live again with them. The same gratitude went for the current evacuation during which Simon Achidi Achu died. Simon Achidi Achu was born on November 5, 1934 and he died on May 4, 2021.