Cameroon: Made in Cameroon - Bar Code '617' Available

Stake holders in "Made in Cameroon" have been encouraged to use the barcode so as to give more visibility to their products.

Identifying Cameroonian products within and without the country has been a bone of contention over the years. Even in super markets within the country, consumers and dealers in "Made in Cameroon" have been unable to trace the authenticity of the products. To put an end to these, a bar code has been derived for made in Cameroon products. The bar code "617" will go a long way to give traceability to Cameroonian products. The code was made known to stakeholders in Douala on June 8, 2021 during a workshop organised by GS 1 Cameroon. The workshop was also to sensitised the different stakeholders in the made in Cameroon sector on the importance of having a bar code for their products.

According to Marcel Nkekam of SASEL Cameroon, for the past years they have been faced with the problem of product identity within and without Cameroon. He said the bar code will give them a Cameroonian identity worldwide. He added that the workshop was timely and the bar code is very important as it will give "Made in Cameroon" products visibility in the world market.

The Chief executive officer of GS1 Cameroon Fabris Ekeu explained that they were out to assist made in Cameroon promoters progress towards standards of excellence and respond to a traceability system, built around the unique and international identification of products, places of manufacture and distribution. He said the code bar 617 is going to promote Cameroonian products and they are a lot of advantages behind the code that most stakeholders do not know. He said the code bar will act as an identity card to all Cameroonian products in the international market. He remained optimistic that the bar code will go a long way to fight against illicit goods within the "Made in Cameroon" sector in the market.