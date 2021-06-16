Cameroon: Private Entrepreneurship - Proposals for Sustainable, Efficient Financing

A forum took place at the National Assembly on June 14, 2021 on ways of financing territorialised entrepreneurship.

Members of Parliament, government, local authorities and the civil society have proposed ways for the sustainable and efficient financing of private entrepreneurship in Cameroon. This was in the House Chamber of the National Assembly on June 14, 2021 on the occasion of the forum on financing territorialised entrepreneurship organised by the Network of Parliamentarians for the Promotion of Private Entrepreneurship headed by Hon. Roger Melingui.

The Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Kombo Gberi chaired the opening ceremony of the forum on behalf of the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. Harping on the theme of the forum, "Prospective for an efficient financing," the chairperson said Parliament in general and the National Assembly in particular has set out to play its role by supporting all initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, stating that Parliament is committed to oversee government actions in the economy sector, especially in the promotion of entrepreneurship. Parliament, he said, will continue to support entrepreneurship through synergy with government and local Councils and Regions. He called on the responsibility of local councils and regional executives in the area of entrepreneurship as they henceforth constitute havens of opportunities for job creation.

Different speakers during the forum made proposals on how to efficiently finance entrepreneurship. The Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Achille Basseliken III, said the National Strategy for the Development of Entrepreneurship was being finalised. Concerning ways of tackling financing challenges, he talked of the creation of specialised banks, strengthening of dialogue with national and international partners, modernisation of access to financing and the putting in place of risk, guarantee, investment capital funds, advent of mutual caution companies and the formalisation of thrift and loan schemes. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng on her part presented a series of ways of financing enterprises. Her presentation was on the state of affairs and digital financing of enterprises.