Cameroon: Private Entrepreneurship - Proposals for Sustainable, Efficient Financing

15 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A forum took place at the National Assembly on June 14, 2021 on ways of financing territorialised entrepreneurship.

Members of Parliament, government, local authorities and the civil society have proposed ways for the sustainable and efficient financing of private entrepreneurship in Cameroon. This was in the House Chamber of the National Assembly on June 14, 2021 on the occasion of the forum on financing territorialised entrepreneurship organised by the Network of Parliamentarians for the Promotion of Private Entrepreneurship headed by Hon. Roger Melingui.

The Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Kombo Gberi chaired the opening ceremony of the forum on behalf of the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. Harping on the theme of the forum, "Prospective for an efficient financing," the chairperson said Parliament in general and the National Assembly in particular has set out to play its role by supporting all initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, stating that Parliament is committed to oversee government actions in the economy sector, especially in the promotion of entrepreneurship. Parliament, he said, will continue to support entrepreneurship through synergy with government and local Councils and Regions. He called on the responsibility of local councils and regional executives in the area of entrepreneurship as they henceforth constitute havens of opportunities for job creation.

Different speakers during the forum made proposals on how to efficiently finance entrepreneurship. The Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft, Achille Basseliken III, said the National Strategy for the Development of Entrepreneurship was being finalised. Concerning ways of tackling financing challenges, he talked of the creation of specialised banks, strengthening of dialogue with national and international partners, modernisation of access to financing and the putting in place of risk, guarantee, investment capital funds, advent of mutual caution companies and the formalisation of thrift and loan schemes. The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng on her part presented a series of ways of financing enterprises. Her presentation was on the state of affairs and digital financing of enterprises.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X