Cameroon: Limbe Autonomous Port - Fako Chiefs Thank President Paul Biya

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute received the message on June 14, 2021 for onward transmission.

A delegation of 12 traditional rulers from Fako Division in the South West Region, on June 14, 2021 thanked the Head of State, President Paul Biya for reorganising the Limbe Autonomous Port in 2020. The delegation led by His Majesty Kombe Richard Ndike who is the President of the Fako Chiefs Conference handed the message to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute at the Star Building who would forward it to the Head of State.

Talking to the press after their discussions, the delegation leader said, "We came to thank the Head of State for the reorganisation of the port. We have come to forward the message through the Prime Minister that since the creation of the port, the people of the South West Region and Fako Division in particular are happy." He used the occasion to plead on the Head of State to enable it go operational as soon as possible. Chief Kombe Richard said the delay in the operationalisation of the project has made their detractors to mock at them stating that their projects are only on paper. According to the Fako Chiefs, the operationalisation of the project will help reduce the crisis that has been rocking the region and also rebuild confidence in government. The port project, the Chiefs remain optimistic, will create jobs and for this reason that expressed total support to President Paul Biya.

The Prime Minister, Chief Kombe Richard said, assured them that he would forward their message to the Head of State. He further disclosed that the Prime Minister expressed delight that they used the right channel to forward their message.