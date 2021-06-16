Zimbabwe: Projects Set to Benefit War Collaborators

16 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Munyaradzi Dzinoreva and Beatrice Phiri

Mashonaland West War Veterans have commended the war collaborators and non-combatant cadres' registration exercise and empowerment programmes for liberation fighters that were launched in Kadoma yesterday by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

The exercise was mooted by President Mnangagwa in appreciation of the work and commitment in fighting for black economic empowerment and the independence of the majority. The empowerment programme will see vetted and registered war collaborators benefiting from a lot of projects that were put in place to empower some of the unsung heroes of the liberation struggle.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said: "Veterans of the liberation struggle are the bedrock of the country's independence, freedom and sovereignty.

"For this reason and many others, the Government is committed to empowering economically, the liberation struggle veterans through a number of empowerment initiatives. There are a number of empowerment drives that are coming under companies and corporates which include, Veteran's Mining Company; Veterans Financial Services; Veterans Health Services; Veterans Tourism Company; Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company."

The provincial field office in the Department of War Veterans Affairs praised the initiative by the Second Republic describing it as rescuer for the war collaborators.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X