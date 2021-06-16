Zimbabwe: Projects Set to Benefit War Collaborators

Munyaradzi Dzinoreva and Beatrice Phiri

Mashonaland West War Veterans have commended the war collaborators and non-combatant cadres' registration exercise and empowerment programmes for liberation fighters that were launched in Kadoma yesterday by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

The exercise was mooted by President Mnangagwa in appreciation of the work and commitment in fighting for black economic empowerment and the independence of the majority. The empowerment programme will see vetted and registered war collaborators benefiting from a lot of projects that were put in place to empower some of the unsung heroes of the liberation struggle.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said: "Veterans of the liberation struggle are the bedrock of the country's independence, freedom and sovereignty.

"For this reason and many others, the Government is committed to empowering economically, the liberation struggle veterans through a number of empowerment initiatives. There are a number of empowerment drives that are coming under companies and corporates which include, Veteran's Mining Company; Veterans Financial Services; Veterans Health Services; Veterans Tourism Company; Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company."

The provincial field office in the Department of War Veterans Affairs praised the initiative by the Second Republic describing it as rescuer for the war collaborators.