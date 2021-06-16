Zimbabwe: Gate Academy Appoints Mutimbwa

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe youth international Simbarashe Gate has come up with a football academy in his hometown of Kwekwe.

Gate who is plying his trade in India for United Sport formed the Simba Gate Academy in the Midlands.

He has roped in the services veteran coach, Austin "Papa" Mutimbwa, as head coach.

Kwekwe is well known for producing some big names in domestic football.

They include the likes of Kennedy Nagoli, Paul Gundani, Justice Majabvi, Dennis Dauda, Blessing Zabula, Takudzwa Mahori, Tendai Hove, Talbert Shumba and Farai Vimisayi.

Mutimbwa coached Chrome Stars, and several other clubs in the Midlands.

Gate is a product of the Lancashire Steel development side.

"When I was growing up, we used to have junior leagues, which helped us a lot," he said.

"But, today, there is nothing like that and that means our standards continue to fall.

"I was developed at Lancashire Steel juniors, where we learnt a lot as we used to play league games, but these days young stars cannot have those privileges anymore.

"I decided to give back to the community, and started an academy based at Chana Primary School in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

"The academy caters for all age groups, from Under-8 to Under-17.

"Because I have travelled a lot, and I love the young stars and our football, which has gone down, I want to try to lift the sport, from grassroots."

He challenged other former players to come on board and help the emerging players.