Mozambique: Renamo Leader Accuses Government of Violating Agreement

Maputo — Ossufo Momade, leader of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, has accused the government of violating the peace agreement that he signed with President Filipe Nyusi in •ugust 2019, according to Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Speaking to reporters on Sunday from the central province of Zambezia, Momade said the government had taken no action on two lists of former guerrillas that Renamo had submitted for their inclusion in the defence and security forces.

"Months have passed, and we have heard nothing", he said. "We are complying with the demobilization of our fighters. On 21 June, we shall demobilise our base in Tete province, and we have been waiting a long time for the possibility of our demobilised troops to be incorporated into the defence and security forces".

Momade said he did not know what was standing in the way of full implementation of the peace agreement. "I am sending this message so that society can help us in this regard", he added. "Our focus is peace and reconciliation, but we cannot talk of reconciliation while the other party does not want to involve Renamo".

The Renamo leader was also unhappy about what he called the "marginalisation" of the ten Renamo members who were recruited into the ranks of the police force in August 2019.

Renamo's understanding, Momade said, was that the ten would work in the General Command of the police, but instead they have been placed in police stations.

"That's not what we agreed at the negotiating table", declared Momade. "We ask that the Frelimo government create the possibility for including these demobilised fighters in the General Command".

He added that the international community should put pressure on the government in order to solve these problems.

The demobilization and disarming of the Renamo militia, and the integration of its members into the defence and security forces, or back into civilian life, has been proceeding very slowly, supposedly because of financial problems. It is now hoped that all the remaining Renamo forces will be demobilised by 2022.