Mozambique: DP World Begins Maputo-Harare Rail Service

Maputo — DP World, the company that holds the concession to operate the container terminal at Maputo Port, has launched a rail service between the port and Harare, reducing the transit time for containers travelling between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

On Friday the port handled containers for the first of the fortnightly train services between the two capitals, and DP World is working with its partners to make this a weekly provision. According to DP World, "this new offering presents a multitude of new business opportunities for customers in Zimbabwe and Mozambique".

The company pointed out that "in the past, transit goods on their way to Harare would often have to be transported far greater distances by sea and road, but this route will give customers a new, direct, and faster option for delivery".

The chief executive of DP World-Maputo, Christian Roeder, explained that "this rail service between Maputo and Harare is key to reopening the route between these markets to drive more efficient logistics in the region. Through this service, which we will facilitate and handle all port and border documentation, we can cut down transit times, give our customers better service and improve the connections between cities".

DP World is growing the container terminal's position as a regional transit point. The company has recently launched a dry port facility at Komatipoort in South Africa where containers transported from Maputo under bond will undergo South African customs clearance.

DP World holds a 30-year concession to operate the container terminal at Maputo Port until 2033, with an option to extend for a further 10 years.