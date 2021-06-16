Nigeria: Boko Haram Confirms Shekau's Death, Denounces ISWAP

16 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Terrorists loyal to Abubakar Shekau's Jama'atu Ahlussunnah Lidda'awati Wal Jihad (JAS), otherwise known as Boko Haram, yesterday confirmed his death.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had, on May 19, this year, said that Shekau blew himself up after refusing to surrender following their invasion of his hideout.

The Boko Haram leader was said to have killed himself with a bomb when he observed that ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive.

ISWAP, which broke away from Shekau's Boko Haram faction in 2016, said it disagreed with the late extremist leader over his excessive use of force, especially on Muslims in areas under his influence.

According to ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Albarnawi, its fighters took their arms, travelled through the Sahara, got into Shekau's enclave, and engaged in a gun battle with his followers.

ISWAP Confirms Shekau's Death, Says He Blew Himself Up

In a video obtained by journalists in Maiduguri, Boko Haram members led by one Bakura Sahalaba admitted to Shekau's death.

Sahalaba, who claimed that the faction of the late Shekau's terrorist group is still very much active, denounced ISWAP and insisted that it is not all over for his group.

Some of the weapons spotted with the Boko Haram fighters in the video are AKM(S)/type 56 pattern rifles, Romanian PM ME. 90 & PM MD. 63 rifles, Zastava M21S rifles (likely from Cameroon) and PK/type 80 pattern GPMGs.

