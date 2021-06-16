Namibia: Warriors Need Funds for Cosafa Cup

The Brave Warriors have provisionally been entered to compete in next month's Cosafa Cup, although their participation will depend on the government's financial assistance.

Cosafa yesterday issued a press release, confirming that Namibia will compete in the Southern African tournament which takes place for the 20th time from 7 to 18 July in Nelson Mandela Bay, but the secretary general of the Namibia Football Association, Franco Cosmos yesterday said they would need financial assistance from the government to be able to compete.

"It is our intention to participate, but it is subject to several things, including the availability of funds. We just read now that the government hasn't got money to send our athletes to the Olympic Games, and they are only about 10 athletes, so what about 40 football players? We will need financial assistance from the government to be able to send them to South Africa," he said.

"Do you know that the Botswana government gives 10 million Pula per year to the Botswana Football Association to run their affairs, but we haven't received any money from the government since we participated at the 2019 Afcon, so how can we run our football with no funds," he added.

Due to the Covid regulations currently enforced in Namibia which include a ban on contact sport, the Brave Warriors will not be able to train in Namibia, but Cosmos said they hope to send them on a training camp in South Africa.

"The plan is to go to Nelson Mandela Bay 10 days before the tournament starts to prepare. They are at least active and playing football, and most of our players who play in South Africa were still active till about a week or two ago," he said.

"Cosafa will cover our costs once the tournament starts, but we will have to foot the bill during our training camp," he added.

Cosafa, meanwhile, announced that the draw for the tournament will be made live on cosafa.tv at 11h00 tomorrow morning, when the fate of the 12 competing teams will be decided.

Cosafa also announced that Senegal, which is currently the top-ranked African nation with a world ranking of 22, will also make a guest appearance at this year's tournament.

The competition will take on a new format this year, with the 12 teams split into three groups each containing four teams, which will ensure that each side will play a minimum of three matches.

The top team in each pool, as well as the best second-placed finisher, will advance to the semifinals, but there will not be a plate competition as in the past.

The other 10 sides confirmed so far are no strangers to the Cosafa Cup and include the hosts, South Africa, defending champions Zambia and record six-time winners Zimbabwe.

The other nations that have confirmed their participation are Botswana, Comoros Islands, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and Mozambique, while a 12th team still has to be confirmed, although Cosafa stated that there are á number of interested parties.'

Nations that are competing in the group stages of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers that start in September will be eager to use the tournament to fine-tune their preparations for a shot at making the finals in Qatar.

The 19 previous editions of the competition have seen some great performances and incredible games that have been written into the folklore of Southern African football, but only five nations can claim to have lifted the coveted trophy.

Zimbabwe (six wins) lead the way, followed by Zambia (five), South Africa (four), Angola (three) and Namibia (one).

Mozambique, Malawi and Botswana have all twice been finalists, but ended up on the losing side on both occasions. Lesotho (2000) are the only other team to reach the decider.

The Cosafa Cup has also launched the careers of a number of top stars from the region and continues to be a major driver of football development on and off the pitch for not just players, but also coaches, match officials and administrators.