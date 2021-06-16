Nigeria: CSOs, Residents Decry Frequent Power Outage in Akwa Ibom

Residents and civil society organisations (CSOs) have expressed their frustration and anger over poor supply of electricity in Akwa Ibom State.

They said the inability of the electricity company to provide prepaid metres to their customers constitute an illegality and a deliberate ploy to exploit them with outrageous bills.

This is even as power supply in the state has remained epileptic and worsening by the day with many consumers and communities forced to pay exorbitant bills for nonexistent electricity.

Despite efforts and advocacy by customers and the civil society to ensure sustainable reforms in the power sector and ensure appropriate pricing and billing, the distribution company has continued to display nonchalant attitude over their constitutional responsibilities.

One of the leading CSOs, the Foundation for Civic Education, Human Rights and Development Advancement (FoCERaDA) recently tasked the electricity distribution companies on the need to ensure that all customers are metred in order to guarantee justice and fairness in the billing and pricing of electricity.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo, Clifford Thomas, a human rights lawyer, activist and FoCERaDA executive director frowned at the continued display of impunity, arrogance and insensitivity by Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) staff.