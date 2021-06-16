Namibia: No Evidence On Ivermectin - Medicines Council

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council says there is no data to support the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19.

Various individuals, including the leader of the Independent Patriots for Change, Panduleni Itula, have advocated for the use of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, the registrar of medicines, Johannes Gaseb, said the council consulted independent experts in relevant fields both locally and internationally, adding that available studies are insufficient, used differing dosing regimens and included various concomitant medications.

Gaseb said these various medications are confounders to the efficacy of ivermectin.

"As such, no clear conclusion can be drawn on the clinical efficacy and safety of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19 infection. While the safety profile of ivermectin is considered good, it is important to note it is relative to the dose and conditions in the population in which it was studied," he stated.

Gaseb said in this case, the established safety profile of ivermectin in humans is with doses used in populations treated for various tropical diseases, lice and scabies.