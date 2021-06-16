Namibia: Uefa Coaching Course Concludes

16 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Uefa-NFA basic coaching course that started on 8 June with Uefa instructor Hesterine De Reus at the Namibia Football Association (NFA), concluded last Thursday, with all 27 participants awarded with certificates.

De Reus said in order to teach football, one has to have a clear understanding and knowledge of what football is, adding that theory alone is not enough, thus the workshop consisted mostly of practical lessons, giving the participants an opportunity to apply what they learned through online classes that were conducted earlier this year.

"The coaches assimilated the information well, and impressively applied theory to realistic situations on the pitch. They showed commitment throughout the workshop and worked as a team, which looks very promising for the future of football in Namibia," she said.

De Reus said that the quality of a coach is crucial in the development of sport and revealed that she intends to return with more development programs.

Immanuel Hamutenya of RightWay Football club applauded Uefa, saying they picked up life lessons from the workshop, and will implement them to ensure a better display of football when the Women Super League starts.

Diina Shituula of V-Power Angels said that growing and developing women's football in Namibia is possible through collective team work and a common understanding between coaches and players.

Lydiana Nanamus of Tura Magic said the workshop taught her that a well-prepared coach contributes massively towards a player's performance and that reading a game and clearly narrating to the players what is expected of them, is crucial. - nfa.org.na

